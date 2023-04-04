KY Army National Guard Chaplain talks loss and healing after fatal helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Military members, families and friends continue grieving the loss of nine service members whose lives were cut short after a fatal helicopter crash on Trigg County last week.

“Oftentimes soldiers may struggle with their emotions and how to communicate what they’re feeling,” says Chaplain and Major Gregory Granderson, who is with the KY Army National Guard.

Granderson says processing loss is different for everyone, but showing support has no boundaries.

“We’re there to provide that that emotional and spiritual support, you know, whatever is needed. It may not necessarily be one of my faith, but, you know, we we make ourselves available to the families and we speak to those matters and try to strengthen them in areas that, you know, that that they know and just remind them, you know, that everything has purpose and, you know, everything is done for a reason,” adds Granderson.

“We don’t always understand it. But, you know, we live we learn to our our faith and our and our traditions and what we what we know and understand,” he also says.

Granderson says his work as a chaplain is very rewarding, especially during a time of need.

Adding that he was part of the response team during the January 8th 2020, Iran missile attack in Iraq where U.S. forces were stationed at the time.

“The impact, you know, mentally, physically, and then being there on ground with the help, we had our resources there. You know, not too long after that, we were there. And just looking at the way different soldiers process that some were open and willing. And the some of it was like a walk in a park, which to some people would be strange. But then these were usually leadership. So, you know, everybody processes different.”

He says having chaplains working within the military helps bridge the gap, of the stigma that if a soldier cries or feels a certain way, they are then viewed as being weak.

“Grief is okay, so it’s okay to have those moments. It’s okay to have that relief, whether it be to crying or whether it be to, you know, a rage, a raging yell, whatever that may look like,” said Granderson.

Army officials added no radio signal was sent out for help from the helicopters before the crash.

Fort Campbell officials say the crash happened last Wednesday around 10 p.m. in Trigg County just north of the Kentucky/Tennessee border, and about an hour outside the city of Paducah.