Ky. AG sues pharmacies for insulin pricing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday sued three pharmacy benefit managers for their role in insulin pricing.

The lawsuit alleges that insulin manufacturers and PBMs worked together to manipulate and increase insulin prices. It adds that PBMs have sought to increase their own profits instead of using leverage to negotiate lower prices for their customers.

“I understand the pain inflicted on Kentucky families by unfair and inflated insulin prices,” said Cameron. “The unlawful business practices that drove these increases have to end, and normal market forces must be allowed to lower the cost of insulin for all Kentuckians.”

Attorneys general from Arkansas, California, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Ohio have filed similar lawsuits.

Nearly 450,000 Kentuckians live with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association.

To read Cameron’s suit, head here: The Commonwealth of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Attorney General vs. Defendants