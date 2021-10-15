KY 8 closed Monday east of Vanceburg in Lewis County

Closed 8-3 at MM 14; detour via AA, KY 59, KY 3020

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – State highway crews will temporarily close KY 8 near Vanceburg in Lewis County on Monday for drainage repairs.

On Monday, Oct. 18, from about 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., KY 8 will be closed just east of the Vanceburg city limits (mile marker 14) along the Ohio River while crews replace two drainage pipes under the highway.

The highway will be closed to all through traffic between Vanceburg and KY 3020 (Ronald Reagan Memorial Parkway). Motorists may detour using KY 59, KY 9 (AA Highway), and KY 3020 during the closure.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.