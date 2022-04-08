KY 615 in Powell County to be closed April 11-15th

The road will be closed near milepoint 5.5 so a culvert can be replaced

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Drivers who use KY 615 (North Bend Road) between Hatchers Creek and Rosslyn in Powell County should prepare for a week-long closure of the route for replacement of a failing drainage structure.

The road will be closed near milepoint 5.5 so a culvert can be replaced. The project will begin on Monday, April 11, and the work is expected to take a week to complete

No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 1184, KY 11/KY 15, and KY 213 through Rosslyn and Stanton as an alternate route.

Hatchers Creek (KY 1695) traffic will still be able to access KY 213, as the closure is east of the KY 615-KY 1695 intersection.

Approximately 175 vehicles use this section of KY 615 each day.