KY 32 one lane at Cowan in Fleming County for slip repairs next week

Temporary traffic signals Oct. 18-25, or until complete

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Highways will restrict part of KY 32 at Cowan in Fleming County to one-lane traffic next week for embankment repairs.

On Monday, Oct. 18, crews will begin stabilizing an eroded embankment on KY 32 at Harper Branch Creek about a half mile east of KY 560 (milepoint 3.8) near Cowan. Temporary traffic signals will be used to restrict KY 32 to one lane, day and night, for about a week or until work is complete. Motorists should use caution, and expect delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.