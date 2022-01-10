KY 1244 closed north of Barterville in Nicholas County

For embankment slip repairs

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Part of Crooked Creek Road (KY 1244) in Nicholas County will be closed today to repair an embankment slip.

The slip occurred this weekend just past Barterville at milepoint 5.35. It dropped significantly overnight, so engineers will close KY 1244 at that location this week while crews and contractors excavate the roadway and rebuild the embankment.

As a public safety measure, the highway will remain closed day and night through Friday or until repairs are complete. Barricades will be placed at KY 3314 at the north end and at Bald Hill Road on the south end, with no through traffic permitted.

Motorists may detour using state highways – KY 1455, US 68, KY 1244, and KY 3314 – or local routes until work is complete.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.