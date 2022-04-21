KY 1110 in Breathitt County to be closed Saturday, April 30

Road will be closed near milepoint 6.5 for replacement of a drainage structure

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Drivers who use KY 1110 in the Wolfcoal area of Breathitt County should prepare to use an alternate route on Saturday, April 30.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road will be closed near milepoint 6.5 for replacement of a drainage structure. Work will begin at 8 a.m. and should be completed by 4 p.m., weather permitting. The project location is approximately two miles north of the KY 1933 intersection.

No signed detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 1933, KY 315, and KY 30 to bypass the closure.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.

Approximately 400 vehicles use this section of KY 1110 each day.