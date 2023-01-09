KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024.

The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.

Other options to pay your bill include in-person at retail locations like Kroger and Walmart, by mail or online.