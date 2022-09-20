KU crews called to fix electric pole after crash on Tates Creek Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a driver was taken to a hospital and an electric pole was damaged after a crash on Tates Creek Road. According to police, the collision happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Tates Creek Road between Melrose Avenue and Sunset Drive.

Officers say the driver of a vehicle lost control and hit an electric pole. According to police, that driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that part of Tates Creek Road was closed until at least 8 p.m. Monday night while crews with Kentucky Utilities worked to fix the pole.