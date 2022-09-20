KU crews called to fix electric pole after crash on Tates Creek Road in Lexington
According to police, the road was shut down for hours because of the wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a driver was taken to a hospital and an electric pole was damaged after a crash on Tates Creek Road. According to police, the collision happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Tates Creek Road between Melrose Avenue and Sunset Drive.
Officers say the driver of a vehicle lost control and hit an electric pole. According to police, that driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that part of Tates Creek Road was closed until at least 8 p.m. Monday night while crews with Kentucky Utilities worked to fix the pole.