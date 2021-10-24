KSU presents veterans’ center with gift

Thomas-Hood Veterans' Center receives $2,500 git card from KSU.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State University and Academy Sports + Outdoors presented the Thomas-Hood Veterans’ Center with a gift during halftime of KSU’s football game Saturday. KSU partners with Academy Sports + Outdoors to offer gift cards to organizations around the state.

Thomas-Hood Veterans’ Center was given a gift card for $2,500 redeemable at any Academy Sports + Outdoors store. The veterans’ center says it will give the veterans a “menu” of options to let them decide what the money should be used on.

“The last 18 months during the pandemic, it’s been very difficult and this is going to bring a really, a great ray of sunshine and something different that’s going to impact their lives and give them some joy in a time they need joy more than ever,” says Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of KY Veteran Centers.

Academy sports says this is the third gift card giveaway it has done with KSU, with many more hopefully to come.