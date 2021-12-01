KSU could have recommended president by late April

Search committee, firm begin work

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State University could have a new president recommendation by the end of April.

That was the timetable outlined as an 11-person search committee begins its work.

The Tennessee-based search firm of Myers McRae told the committee it will finalize search criteria and descriptions soon with a March 15 application deadline for candidates.

A first round of candidate finalists would be named and preliminary interviews — 45 minutes to an hour via Zoom — would be conducted April 6-7, company President Kenny Daugherty told the committee.

The committee then would narrow the field to candidates it wants to bring in for formal “sit down” interviews tentatively planned for April 13-14..

A finalist would then be picked for a campus visit with stakeholders and others sometime around April 28-29, Daugherty explained.

Committee members say they know what the university needs and that some elements of the K-S-U community remain skeptical.

“We need a president who understands how to be innovative, one who can do change that’s incremental, don’t have to be all at once but one who is willing to do it in a way that is in conjunction with building community,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Council on Postsecondary Education.

“Yes, I’ve seen the comments, I’ve heard the comments, my job is too listen to them, have conversations with them about it, but to make sure they understand how we are moving this institution forward,” he continued in response to questions and comments about private and public skepticism and criticism.

Thompson said he would ask the KSU Board of Regents about the possibility of adding at least one more member — a younger women and KSU alum — to the search committee.

The committee is recommending a replacement for Dr. M. Christopher Brown II who was forced out in July for financial irregularities that have left the university trying to overcome as much as $23 million in unpaid debt.