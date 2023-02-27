KSP’s largest starting cadet class since 2014 arrives at training academy









FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest starting Kentucky State Police cadet class since 2014 has arrived at the training academy to begin their careers.

KSP welcomed 103 new cadets — and credited the recent $15,000 salary increase for sworn personnel and recruitment efforts. KSP now employs nearly 900 troopers, an increase of about 22 percent from November 2021, according to a Sunday Facebook post by KSP.

Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers and nine officers from other law enforcement agencies participating in the KSP Law Enforcement Accelerated Program.

Classes include 24 weeks of training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects like constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats, hazardous materials, implicit bias, race relations and social intelligence, according to KSP. Officers joining the class undergo a 13-week training.

Cadet Class 103 demographics: