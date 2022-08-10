KSP vying for another ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ title

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is looking to win the title of Best Looking Cruiser for the second year in a row.

The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest, encouraging state police agencies to submit a photo entry that’s “unique and represents their state.”

KSP has placed in the top three for the past three years, according to a press release, and it’s looking for another win this year after securing 77,944 votes in 2021 to place first.

This year’s KSP entry features a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe taken on Pisgah Pike County Road 1967 in Woodford County.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2023 wall calendar.

“Kentucky is known as the bluegrass state and this photo showcases the timeless beauty our backroads offer,” KSP Public Affairs Commander Capt. Paul Blanton said in a press release. “We are proud to serve Kentucky and we hope our citizens will cast their vote in support of KSP.”

Voting began Monday and will close Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. To vote, head to the KSP website and find the SurveyMonkey link.