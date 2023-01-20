KSP to equip troopers with body cameras for first time in state’s history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police will equip its troopers with body cameras for the first time in the state’s history.

KSP demonstrated the new video recording system at its training academy Friday. Approximately 780 personnel will be equipped with the cameras, according to a press release. Cameras will also be placed in cruisers as well, which will record a forward dash view and the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

All recorded videos will then be automatically uploaded to a virtual storage location.

To keep up with documentation, system maintenance and archival footage, KSP will hire 28 employees.

“When the governor’s budget allocated funds for an integrated video system, we realized the need to carefully test and evaluate the best equipment for us,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. in a press release. “KSP plans to deploy the Motorola system in all cruisers by the end of 2023, beginning with newly issued cruisers first. Troopers assigned to those cruisers will receive the corresponding body worn cameras at that time.”

In November 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear first announced plans for the investment in cameras. In April 2022, he signed legislation funding the cameras.