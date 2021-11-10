KSP searching for two pickups stolen overnight in Harlan County

2008 tan Toyota Tundra and 2012 white Chevrolet Silverado

COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:42 a.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from AXP Energy regarding two vehicles stolen from their business in the Coldiron community of Harlan County.

Trooper Brandon Burton responded and began an investigation. It appears both vehicles were stolen between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. KSP is needing assistance locating a 2008 tan Toyota Tundra with the license plate number 444902 and a 2012 white Chevrolet Silverado with a license plate number 604500.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. Case is under investigation by TFC. Brandon Burton.