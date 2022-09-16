KSP searching for missing McCracken County woman

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing McCracken County woman.

Toni Wells, 31, was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Friday press release.

Wells was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, a brown belt and sandals. She also had on a necklace and a ring on her left-hand ring finger.

Wells is described as white, 165 pounds and 5’3″. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.