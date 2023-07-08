KSP searching for escaped inmate in Hart County

Horse Cave, KY. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is on the search for a missing Hart County inmate who they say walked away Saturday afternoon from a work release at Kentucky Chrome works in Horse Cave.

KSP says 41-year-old John M. English is approximately 5′ 11″ and weighs around 175 pounds English was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m.

English was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and persistent felony offender.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John English should contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 270-782-2010.