KSP searching for escaped Calloway County inmate

MURRAY, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police is searching for a Calloway County inmate who escaped the detention facility.

Dorsey Jacob Hutson, described as a 33 year old white male, approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, was last seen at the Calloway County Detention Center just after 4:30 Sunday morning. He was last seen wearing a lime green jump suit.

Hutson was behind bars for burglary and assault.

Anyone with information on Hutson’s whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.