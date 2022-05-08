KSP searching for escaped Hopkins County inmate

MADISONVILLE, KY. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 2 are searching for an inmate who escaped while on a work program through the Hopkins County Detention Center. Sometime around 1:30 p.m.

Sunday afternoon, Michael Brian Harris, age 35, of Covington, KY left Calhoun Farms on Nebo Road in a stolen 1997 Black Ford Ranger, that has no registration plates and body damage. Harris’ direction of travel is unknown at this time. He is described as a white male with brown eyes, bald, and a brown beard. He is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Harris was last seen wearing Farm clothes.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Harris and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.