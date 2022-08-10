KSP renews call in 37-year-old Hickman County cold case

CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is renewing its call in a 37-year-old cold case murder.

On Jan 7, 1985, grocer Duane Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their car when they were approached by an unknown man from a nearby alley, according to a press release.

The man robbed the Caldwells using a .22 caliber rifle and fatally shot Duane. The man was described as Black, wearing dark green or gray coveralls and a red ski mask. Police believe another man was operating a getaway vehicle parked a short distance away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Jones at 270-856-3721, adamm.jones@ky.gov or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.