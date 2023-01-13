KSP raffling off new truck with proceeds going to camp for underprivileged children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are raffling off a brand new truck with proceeds from ticket sales going to support Trooper Island Camp for underprivileged children.

This year, a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD will be up for grabs.

“We are once again excited to be able to offer an amazing truck,” said Trooper Jonathan Biven in a press release. “Every year, our raffle sales increase and it would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”

Tickets are $10 on the Trooper Island website or at any KSP post. A total of 50,000 tickets will be sold and the raffle drawing will be held on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Fair.

Last year, all 35,000 tickets offered for the 2022 GMC Sierra truck raffle were sold. Bivens said they hope to surpass that number this year.

Trooper Island Camp is KSP’s nonprofit; it’s a free summer camp for underprivileged children held on Dale Hollow Lake that provides food, recreation, guidance, relationships with law enforcement officers and more.