KSP provides update on tornado response for families of missing loved ones in Mayfield

Mayfield, Ky. (WTVQ/KSP) – The Kentucky State Police is requesting that any family members of missing loved ones come to the office building of His House Ministries between 10:00am – 5:00pm CST Sunday, December 12, 2021 to provide a reference standard for identification purposes.

His House Ministries is located at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield. Family members of missing loved ones who need assistance in getting to His House Ministries can call (859)267-7775.