KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week.

This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar.

AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to KSP’s academy in Frankfort to deliver the award.

2023 calendars are still available to buy at www.statetroopers.org for $10.