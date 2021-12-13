KSP Post 4 serving as drop off location for relief efforts

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) –

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4- Elizabethtown has partnered with two local businesses to provide supplies to citizens affected by the tornado.

KSP has partnered with HD Transportation and Carl’s Auto Care and Towing to send desperately needed items to the Mayfield community. KSP is currently accepting donations for needed items listed below through Friday, Dec. 17.

Bottled water

Gallons of water

Baby food

Diapers

Blankets

Work gloves (i.e. Jersey or leather gloves)

Toiletries

Dog food

Cat food

Anyone wishing to donate can drop items off at KSP Post 4 located at 954 Cameron Ponder Drive in Elizabethtown through 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Citizens can also help through Gov. Andy Beshear’s ‘Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund’ which will also assist those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather. For more information on how to help, click here.