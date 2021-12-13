KSP Post 4 serving as drop off location for relief efforts
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) –
Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4- Elizabethtown has partnered with two local businesses to provide supplies to citizens affected by the tornado.
KSP has partnered with HD Transportation and Carl’s Auto Care and Towing to send desperately needed items to the Mayfield community. KSP is currently accepting donations for needed items listed below through Friday, Dec. 17.
- Bottled water
- Gallons of water
- Baby food
- Diapers
- Blankets
- Work gloves (i.e. Jersey or leather gloves)
- Toiletries
- Dog food
- Cat food
Anyone wishing to donate can drop items off at KSP Post 4 located at 954 Cameron Ponder Drive in Elizabethtown through 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday.
Citizens can also help through Gov. Andy Beshear’s ‘Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund’ which will also assist those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather. For more information on how to help, click here.