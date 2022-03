KSP participates in Pinwheels for Prevention

Child Abuse Awareness Month begins April 1, 2022

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan is honored to participate in the “Pinwheels for Prevention event” in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

According to KSP, the observance kicks off April 1, 2022.