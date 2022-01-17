KSP: Officer involved shooting in Whitley County

Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office responded and attempted to negotiate.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Whitley County.

According to State Police, on Saturday, a man had shot a gun inside a home on Highway 25 West and refused to allow his wife and kids to leave.

Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded and attempted to negotiate.

Stat Police say the man shot at the trooper and officers, the trooper then shot him.

According to State Police, man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave.