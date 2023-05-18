KSP now looking into source of 2 ‘active shooter threat’ calls at buildings in Frankfort on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is looking into the source of the call claiming an active shooter threat at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Wednesday afternoon.

The Frankfort Police Department says it received a call of a possible active shooter at the transportation cabinet, located at 200 Mero Street, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The first officers were on the scene within one minute of being called. Shortly after, more officers, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police troopers arrived.

Officers “immediately entered” the building to search for threats, and determined no threat was present.

Officers began allowing people who were sheltering in place to leave the building.

Shortly after, a second threat was called in about the Mayo-Underwood Building, according to Frankfort police.

A team of U.S. Marshall was sent by police to search that building, who also found no threat.

KSP is now taking over the follow-up investigation as to where the calls originated from.