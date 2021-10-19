KSP: Motorcyclist running from Trooper crashes and dies

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his motorcycle while running from a Trooper.

Investigators say on Sunday around 2:52 p.m., a Trooper saw a motorcyclist on a Yamaha speeding around the 132 mile marker in the eastbound lane of the Western Kentucky Parkway.

KSP says the Trooper turned on his emergency equipment, but the motorcyclist did not pull over.

State Police say the motorcyclist got on I-65 at the 91 mile marker and headed northbound until trying to get off at the 94 ramp, at which time he lost control and crashed.

The victim was taken by Hardin County EMS and eventually died from his injuries. His name wasn’t immediately released.

KSP Sergeant Scott Rafferty with the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation.

KSP was assisted at the accident scene by Hardin County EMS and the Elizabethtown Fire Department.