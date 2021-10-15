KSP: Morgantown woman dies after driving into back of truck

61-year old Kimberly Flener died at the scene, according to KSP.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was killed Thursday when she drove into the back of a truck on I-165 in Warren County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 61-year old Kimberly Flener, of Morgantown, was driving a 2015 Buick Enclave south on I-165 at the 13 mile marker when she drove into the back of a 2004 Freightliner commercial vehicle, driven by 34-year old Matthew Mahanken, of Louisville.

Flener died at the scene. Mahanken wasn’t hurt, according to KSP.

Trooper Michael Wathen is leading the investigation into the deadly collision. He was assisted at the crash scene by the Barren River Fire Department, Warren County coroner, Medical Center EMS, and KSP personnel.