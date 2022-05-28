KSP: Man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

KSP arrested Donald E. Caudy III on 10 counts of use of a minor in sexual performance

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Donald E. Caudy III, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Caudy was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Richmond on May 27, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Caudy is currently charged with ten counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16 (Class-B felonies punishable by 10-20 years in prison). Caudy is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

The Kentucky ICAC Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administered by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.