KSP make arrest following pursuit of stolen police vehicle

Man caught at Exit 104 off I-75 after car, foot chase

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, was contacted in reference to an attempt to locate of a stolen Monticello Police vehicle. At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, a KSP Trooper observed the stolen police vehicle traveling north on I-75 near the 86 mile marker, near Richmond. The trooper attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, at which time the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee.

The pursuit continued into Fayette County, and the driver exited off I-75 at exit 104. The driver turned right, and attempted to make a U-turn, at which time a KSP trooper used his cruiser to end the pursuit. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran on foot before being located by Lexington PD. The suspect, identified as Chase A. Jackson, 22, of Monticello, was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Detention Center where he is lodged. No officers or members of the community were injured during the incident.

Jackson is charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 MPH or More, receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more, two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot).