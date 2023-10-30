KSP: Madison Co. inmate escapes custody

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Madison County inmate escaped custody Monday morning, Kentucky State Police says.

Gary Rowe allegedly walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center around 8 a.m. today.

Rowe, 44, is from Ashland and is described as a white man who has brown hair and blue eyes. He’s 6’0″ and 177 pounds.

He has a birthmark on his upper left arm and a tattoo of “ROWE” across his back.

KSP says he was serving a sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing/evading police.

Anyone with information on Rowe’s whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.