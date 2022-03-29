KSP looking for runaway teen from Dixon

14-year old Sydney Montgomery was last seen at her home March 23

DIXON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager from Webster County.

Investigators say 14-year old Sydney Montgomery, of Dixon, was last seen in her home around 1:00 a.m. on March 23, 2022.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Sydney Montgomery is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.