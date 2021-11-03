KSP looking for missing Carter County man

Reported missing Wednesday, last seen in September

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing Carter County man.

Troopers are asking for help locating Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark from Olive Hill.

Roark was reported missing on November 3, 2021 and was last seen in early to mid September of this year in Olive Hill, troopers said.

Since then there has been no contact with Roark.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421. The investigation is being handled by Detective Lawson.