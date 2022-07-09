KSP looking for escaped inmate in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -State Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Hope Center in Lexington.

State Police say around 1 p.m. David D Lewis, an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex, who was staying at the Hope Recovery Residence, removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.

Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white sleeveless shirt, carrying a black trash bag of personal belongings.

He is 5’5, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local agency or Kentucky State Police, Post 12 at 502-227-2221.