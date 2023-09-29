KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ Letcher Co. murder suspect

LINEFORK, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” Letcher County man accused of killing a woman.

Lawrence Halcomb, of Blackey, is accused of murdering Vanessa Halcomb on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred on Flint Fields Branch Road in the Linefork community.

Troopers say when they got to the scene, they found Vanessa had died from a gunshot wound.

Officers searched the area, including using KSP’s aircraft, but couldn’t find Lawrence.

Lawrence is described as a white man, about 5 foot 9 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has dark-colored hair and brown eyes.

He’s been charged with murder and fetal homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.

It’s unclear if the fetal homicide charge resulted from Vanessa’s death.

We’ve reached out to KSP for clarification.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call KSP at 606-435-6069 or 911.