KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage.

The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.

Each county received a $10,000 grant and will work with KSP in a 12-month project focused on increasing seat belt usage and decreasing deadly accidents.

Law enforcement will promote the use of wearing a seat belt at traffic safety checkpoints, social media, school programs and other activities.