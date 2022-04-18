KSP involved in barricade situation in Carter County
Troopers say the situation began when they tried to serve a man with an indictment warrant near Olive Hill
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a man barricaded himself inside his home Monday morning when Troopers tried to serve him with an indictment warrant in Carter County.
Investigators say the incident began around 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of KY 2 near Olive Hill, which followed a domestic situation near KY 2 and Route 1025.
KY 2 was closed to traffic as a precaution.
KSP says the man was alone inside the home.
No injuries had been reported.
The barricaded man’s name wasn’t immediately released.