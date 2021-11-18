KSP investigating two vehicle fatal crash in Magoffin County

Salyersville, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call from the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Magoffin County on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m.

According to KSP, the collision occurred on US 460 in the Salyersville community.

According to investigators, troopers discovered 23 year old Tyler McCallister of Paintsville was operating a 2007 Black Lexus east bound on US 460 when his vehicle collided with the rear of a 2020 Peterbilt commercial vehicle being operated by 51 year old Cam Price of Salyersville. McCallister was pronounced deceased on scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Technician, Trooper Dustin Thompson.

Trooper Thompson was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office, Magoffin County Rescue Squad, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.