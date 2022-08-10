KSP investigating Tuesday night murder-suicide

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating what they call a murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday night in Harlan.

Around 9:09 p.m., Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call that two people were shot on Jonathan Drive, according to a Wednesday morning press release.

Detectives say through an initial investigation, Mitchell Cloud, 39, is suspected of fatally shooting his wife before turning the weapon on himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

An investigation will continue.