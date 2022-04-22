KSP investigating skeletal remains found in Todd County

According to KSP, the remains were found in a wooded area

TRENTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – KSP continues to investigate remains found in a wooded area.

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office notified KSP Post 2 of possible human remains found in a wooded area off of Big Pond Road in Trenton, KY.

Detectives from Post 2 and Dr. Christopher Keifer with the State Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the skeletal remains to be human.

Members from the Forensic Anthropology Center out of the University of Tennessee responded to the scene on April 22nd to assist with the removal of the remains.

The victim has not been identified and cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is currently an active investigation and no further details are available for release.