KSP investigating second Warren Juvenile Detention Center staff attack this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police is investigating the second attack of a staff member this week.

According to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet of DOJJ, the incident happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. They say three juveniles attacked a youth worker and then locked themselves in an office by blocking the door with a filing cabinet.

The department contacted KSP and the Warren County Regional Jail’s Critical Emergency Response Team for assistance. They say the situation was handled without the use of force and no other injuries were reported.

The juveniles involved in the incident are 16 years old and committed on charges of murder, robbery 1st and trafficking.

The facility is now operating under controlled confinement. Criminal charges are expected.