KSP investigating riot at Adair Regional Detention Center

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 9:40 P.M. CST, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 received a call requesting assistance with a riot at the Adair Regional Detention Center, a maximum security juvenile detention center, located in Adair County.

The initial call was regarding a juvenile who had assaulted a staff member, confiscated the staff member’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells.

KSP troopers, along with other local law enforcement officers, entered the facility and restored order.

Several staff and juveniles were injured during the incident and transported to the hospital for treatment.

KSP has launched an investigation and Detective Zach Scott is investigating the incident. Charges against the juveniles are pending further investigation.