KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Harlan Co., man dead

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Harlan County Monday morning.

The Harlan Police Department asked Kentucky State Police to assist in the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that occurred around 1:43 a.m., according to KSP.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of her injuries sustained “during a domestic violence altercation.”

No details were given on where the shooting took place (other than in the county), in what capacity the officer was involved and the name of the man who died.

ABC 36 is working to learn more.