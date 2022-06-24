KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Breathitt County

Shooting occurred around 11:00 A.M. Friday in Clear Fork

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office says Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 11:00 A.M. Friday in Clear Fork.

Deputies say a man was shot by an officer but would not say what led-up to the shooting. The sheriff’s office says the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.

The sheriff’s office says the officer was not injured. KSP is investigating.