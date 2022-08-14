KSP investigating murder in Webster County

DIXON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 A.M. William Brian Virgin, age 47, of Dixon, KY contacted Webster County Dispatch and reported that he had strangled his girlfriend and she was deceased. Units arrived on the scene and confirmed the death of Heather Davidson, age 32, of Dixon, KY. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police to conduct the investigation.

William Virgin was interviewed and subsequently charged with Murder. He is lodged in the Webster County Detention Center.

The investigation continues by Detective Billy Over