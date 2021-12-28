KSP investigating murder in Lincoln County

Man shot during argument

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County.

KSP says troopers responded to Mountain Shop Store on KY 501 around 6:00 p.m. Monday, where Greg Galloway was found shot. Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

Through the initial investigation, KSP found that Robin Dunn got in an argument with Galloway. Galloway was shot by Dunn during the argument, according to KSP.

KSP says Dunn was arrested, and is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Luke VanHoose.