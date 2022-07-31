KSP investigating murder in Hart County

MAGNOLIA, KY (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)- On Friday evening, July 29th just before 6:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community. Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road and located a deceased male in a yard near the residence.

KSP uniformed troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation has revealed Robert W. Myers (78), confronted three white male suspects actively taking items from a residence Myers owned. The confrontation lead to Myers sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, contributing to his death. Robert Myers was pronounced deceased on scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office. Three male suspects were observed leaving the scene in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY 357 in Hart County.

Kentucky State Police is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Robert W. Myers to contact Detective Courtney Milam with KSP Post 3 at the following number: (270) 782-2010.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Detective Milam. Detective Milam was assisted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Linwood Fire Department, Bonnieville Fire Department and the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

No further information is available for release at this time.