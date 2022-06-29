KSP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.

According to KSP, the crash happened at the intersection of KY 90 and KY HWY 1546 in the Monticello area just before 2 p.m.

Investigators say Michael McClellan, of Monticello, was speeding on a motorcycle traveling south on KY 90 when he hit a pickup truck. KSP says Delmar Brumley and passenger Wendell Kelsay, both of Monticello were in the pickup truck. Delmar and Kelsay were airlifted to the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington for life threating injuries. KSP says McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

KSP says an autopsy is scheduled for McClellan at the state medical office. An investigation is underway.