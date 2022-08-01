KSP investigating fatal crash in Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one Fatality.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2013 White Hyundai operated by Austin R. Smith, 22 years old of Mount Vernon, KY, and four passengers were traveling on east on Level Green Road, when Mr. Smith attempted to cross KY Highway 461 onto Blue Springs Road. Mr. Smith failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed into the path of a 2000 Gold Ford F-150 operated by Burford W. Raider, 46 years old of Waco, Ky. The Third vehicle in the collision was being towed by Mr. Raider with a car hauler.

Due to the collision Mr. Smith along with two juvenile passengers were transported by Rockcastle EMS to Rockcastle Regional Hospital. The third male passenger didn’t seek any medical treatment. The fourth female juvenile passenger and Mr. Raider was transported by Life Flight to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. Mr. Raider was treated for his injuries and has been released. Mr. Raider passenger didn’t seek any medical treatment. The female juvenile is being treated for nonlife threating injuries.

As a result of the collision, Austin R. Smith suffered fatal injuries, Mr. Smith was pronounced deceased at the Rockcastle Hospital by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Mr. Smith in Frankfort at the state medical office.

KSP Post 11 Trooper Matthew Brumley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personal, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office, Rockcastle, and Pulaski County EMS. Mt. Vernon Fire Department, and the Rockcastle County Coroner’s office.